Crime

Cops seek man accused of exposing himself to Winnipeg kids

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 2:56 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police say they’re hoping the public can help them track down a man accused of exposing himself to kids at a park in North Kildonan.

The same man is also believed to have followed young girls in the Valley Gardens area while riding a mountain bike and engaged them in inappropriate conversation.

Police said they were called Tuesday about a man exposing himself and making inappropriate comments to kids at Donwood School park. The children ran away and told an adult, who informed police.

Later that evening, police were called about the Valley Gardens incident, and the description of the suspect matched that of the man at the park. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

Police said the man is between the ages of 18 and 20, with a large build, a thin black moustache and bushy black hair. He was riding a black mountain bike and wearing a grey T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

