Crime

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted, followed home in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 1:37 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Wednesday at around 2 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Queens Quay West and Lower Simcoe Street area.

Officers said the suspect approached the victim and engaged her in conversation.

Police said the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim.

According to police, the victim walked back to her home and was followed by the suspect.

Officers said the victim called police and the suspect fled.

Police are now searching for a man between 22 and 27 years old, with a medium build, short, black hair and a black beard.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

He was seen wearing a black shirt, dark grey jeans with numerous pockets, red shoes and black sunglasses and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

