Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Humane Society receives $1.1 million donation to help animals for years to come

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 1:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina Humane Society receives $1.1 million donation to help animals for years to come'
Regina Humane Society receives $1.1 million donation to help animals for years to come
The Regina Humane Society is getting one of its largest gifts ever in the history of its 59 years in the Queen City.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Humane Society is getting one of its largest gifts ever in the history of its 59 years in the Queen City.

“I have nieces and nephews but no children, so I don’t know, it was my wish to help out someone,” said Gerda Fiesel, who donated $1.1 million to the humane society in her and her late husband John’s name.

The funds will go directly to the building of the humane society’s new facility, The Animal Community Centre.

The building will include a veterinary hospital, a dog park, a dog washing station, green spaces, an animal training centre and a gift shop.

The new centre will also have an adoption gallery with “home-like habitats for dogs and cats” and an education centre with multi-purpose classrooms for after-hours public use.

Story continues below advertisement

And in honour of the big donation from Fiesel and her family, the education wing will be named the John, Gerda, and Minky Fiesel Centre for Humane Education & Wellness.

“We are incredibly grateful for Gerda’s remarkable contribution,” Lisa Koch, RHS executive director, said in a press release. “It will enable us to save more lives and make a lasting difference in our community.”

Trending Now

Families will get to meet their new member of the family in a room named after Fiesel’s late cat called “Minky’s meet and greet.”

The total cost of the building was $28 million, and Koch said the humane society has just over $1 million left to raise.

“We are really close to being able to open,” she said. “This is really a life-saving and life-changing community centre for us. I couldn’t have done it without Gerda.”

Fiesel said she hopes her husband is looking down on her and is proud of what they are doing to help the community.

More on Canada
Regina NewsAnimalsHumane SocietyAnimal ShelterRegina Humane SocietyRHSGerda FieselRegina animal shelter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices