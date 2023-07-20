Regina Humane Society receives $1.1 million donation to help animals for years to come

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Humane Society is getting one of its largest gifts ever in the history of its 59 years in the Queen City.

“I have nieces and nephews but no children, so I don’t know, it was my wish to help out someone,” said Gerda Fiesel, who donated $1.1 million to the humane society in her and her late husband John’s name.

The funds will go directly to the building of the humane society’s new facility, The Animal Community Centre.

The building will include a veterinary hospital, a dog park, a dog washing station, green spaces, an animal training centre and a gift shop.

The new centre will also have an adoption gallery with “home-like habitats for dogs and cats” and an education centre with multi-purpose classrooms for after-hours public use.

And in honour of the big donation from Fiesel and her family, the education wing will be named the John, Gerda, and Minky Fiesel Centre for Humane Education & Wellness.

“We are incredibly grateful for Gerda’s remarkable contribution,” Lisa Koch, RHS executive director, said in a press release. “It will enable us to save more lives and make a lasting difference in our community.”

Families will get to meet their new member of the family in a room named after Fiesel’s late cat called “Minky’s meet and greet.”

The total cost of the building was $28 million, and Koch said the humane society has just over $1 million left to raise.

“We are really close to being able to open,” she said. “This is really a life-saving and life-changing community centre for us. I couldn’t have done it without Gerda.”

Fiesel said she hopes her husband is looking down on her and is proud of what they are doing to help the community.