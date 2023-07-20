Suspect in reported sexual assault on Winnipeg bus turns himself in

A Winnipeg man suspected in a sexual assault on a transit bus has turned himself in, police say.
The incident took place on the morning of June 17 on a St. Vital-area bus. A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman told police she had been riding the bus around 11:15 a.m. when an unknown man sat beside her and touched her lower body inappropriately.
The man followed her off the bus but then went in another direction.
Police later released surveillance footage of the suspect, and a 47-year-old man turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested without incident, police said.
He has been charged with sexual assault.
