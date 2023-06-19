Sex crimes unit seeks suspect in Winnipeg bus incident, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Sex crimes investigators are looking to identify a suspect in an incident reported on a Winnipeg Transit bus Saturday morning.

Police said the 19-year-old woman was on a bus in the St. Vital area around 11:15 a.m., when an unknown man sat beside her and touched her lower body inappropriately.

The man followed her off the bus, police said, but then went in another direction.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with short, grey hair and an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).