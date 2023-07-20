Menu

Former Jet Nate Thompson retires after 15 seasons with 9 NHL teams

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 12:37 pm
An NHL veteran who played for nine teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, over 15 pro seasons, has called it a career.

Nate Thompson, 38, announced his retirement from hockey Thursday morning on social media, calling the sport his “life and best friend” since the age of four.

The native of Anchorage, Alaska, was signed by the Jets in October 2020 and scored two goals and three assists in 44 games with Winnipeg.

Only the third Alaska-born skater to appear in more than 800 NHL games, Thompson also suited up for the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Nate Thompson Interview – Feb. 25'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Nate Thompson Interview – Feb. 25
