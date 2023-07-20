Former Jet Nate Thompson retires after 15 seasons with 9 NHL teams

Send this page to someone via email

An NHL veteran who played for nine teams, including the Winnipeg Jets, over 15 pro seasons, has called it a career.

Nate Thompson, 38, announced his retirement from hockey Thursday morning on social media, calling the sport his “life and best friend” since the age of four.

Congratulations on an incredible career Nate, all the best in the next chapter of your life! 👊 https://t.co/d8GZcCPm13 pic.twitter.com/mg2f31NfRC — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 20, 2023

The native of Anchorage, Alaska, was signed by the Jets in October 2020 and scored two goals and three assists in 44 games with Winnipeg.

Only the third Alaska-born skater to appear in more than 800 NHL games, Thompson also suited up for the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Philadelphia Flyers.