Five people walk away unharmed after dramatic Brossard car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are lucky to be alive after their car flipped in a dramatic crash on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say just after 7:45 a.m. Thursday they intercepted a sedan-like car seen speeding along Milan Boulevard in the municipality of Brossard.

The driver and four passengers were said to have been going upwards of 70 kilometers an hour in a 30 km zone.

Ghyslain Vallières of the Longueuil police said shortly after police began pursuit, the car flipped onto its roof and slid onto the front lawn of a residence.

The home and property sustained only minor damage as the sliding vehicle narrowly missed slamming into the house. No injuries were reported.

While no ages were given, the five people inside the vehicle are said to be men in their twenties, Vallières said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver faces multiple offences including speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign.