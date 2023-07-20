Menu

Canada

New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 12:53 pm
Manitoba’s investment in ‘crime gun’ lab will reduce turn-around time, Winnipeg police inspector says
Winnipeg Police Service inspector Elton Hall said on Thursday that he's confident that an in-house "crime gun" lab will reduce the time it takes to analyze firearms used in criminal activity. part of the funding will go towards forensic equipment and the construction of a small-arms range suitable for both semi and automatic firearms.
The Manitoba government is putting up $5.2 million for a new gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.

The aim is to speed up the processing and examination of firearms linked to crimes, and the lab will serve police agencies across the province.

Insp. Elton Hall with the Winnipeg police says the change means more work will be done within a matter of hours. Currently, they are shipping firearms to a national lab to be examined – a process he says can take up to a year.

Hall says new personnel will be hired, including forensic examiners who require specialized training.

RCMP Insp. Paul Peddle says crimes involving firearms have jumped sharply in recent years and the new lab will mean more capacity to investigate crime.

The announcement is the latest in a string of anti-crime promises made by the Progressive Conservative government in the lead-up to the provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.

“There are (currently) delays in producing and processing ballistic leads and forensic examination of ballistic evidence, hindering timely investigations,” Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said Thursday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

