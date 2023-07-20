Menu

Crime

Police searching for suspect in break-in at home under renovation in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 20, 2023 11:56 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Guelph Police Service is looking for someone who broke into a house that was undergoing renovations.

Officers went to an address near Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North Wednesday morning.

The homeowner told investigators he left the home the previous evening just before 8 p.m. When he returned the next day, he found the front and side doors were both open.

Investigators say the front door-knob was broken off and a lock box was pried open with the key missing. There was also minor damage done to the interior of the home.

Trending Now

They say a large toolbox containing tools, a Google Nest device and other property was also missing from the property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7286 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

