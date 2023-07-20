Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba bridge destroyed in spring fire to be replaced, minister says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 11:44 am
The bridge was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze. View image in full screen
The bridge was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze. Submitted / Scott Kroeker
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bridge in southern Manitoba that was destroyed by fire in May is set to be replaced.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced Thursday that the bridge, which crossed Manning Canal on Provincial Road 311 near New Bothwell, is expected to be reopened in 2025.

The province is currently looking at options for replacing the bridge, which was 42 years old at the time of the fire. Piwniuk said a new bridge will have a higher capacity for overloaded vehicles.

Click to play video: 'A bridge burns near New Bothwell, Man., Wednesday evening.'
A bridge burns near New Bothwell, Man., Wednesday evening.

Since the blaze, the previous bridge has been dismantled and traffic has been rerouted.

Story continues below advertisement

“This bridge sees over 3,000 vehicles per day and is an important route in the Blumenort area,” he said.

Trending Now

“We are working to have the bridge reconstructed and reopened in the quickest timeline possible to minimize traffic impacts in the area.”

Click to play video: 'Bridge in southern Manitoba municipality destroyed by fire'
Bridge in southern Manitoba municipality destroyed by fire
Province of ManitobaDoyle PiwniukBridge ReplacementBlumenortNew BothwellBridge FireManitoba Bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices