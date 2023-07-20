Menu

Headline link
Environment

Contaminated water closes Jean-Doré Beach for public safety

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 12:28 pm
Île Sainte-Hélène beach closed until further notice
Just as many Montrealers are set to begin their summer vacations, the Jean-Doré beach on Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène has been closed until further notice. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines is live on location with the story.
Montreal beachgoers will have to find an alternative way to cool off.

Jean-Doré Beach on Montreal’s Île-Sainte-Hélène is closed to the public Thursday.

The gates to the modular swimming zone were shuttered.

Signs outside the entrance informed would-be swimmers of the indefinite closure.

The water has been deemed below quality standards and unsafe for public use.

Water samples taken from Lac de l’Île Notre-Dame on Monday were said to be contaminated with bacteria, according to the province’s environment ministry.

The beach is scheduled to reopen Friday, according to the information on the Parc Jean-Drapeau website.

Officials said they did not know when the water levels would return to normal.

Tests will be conducted regularly and the public will be notified.

The city said public pools and other local beaches remain open for swimming and water activities.

Parc Jean-DrapeauÎle-Sainte-HelèneMontreal BeachJean-Doré beachJean-Doré beach closedIle-Sainte-Hélène beachIle-Sainte-Hélène swimmingJean-Doré beach swimmingMontreal beach closedswimming Montreal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

