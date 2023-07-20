Contaminated water closes Jean-Doré Beach for public safety

See more sharing options

Montreal beachgoers will have to find an alternative way to cool off.

Jean-Doré Beach on Montreal’s Île-Sainte-Hélène is closed to the public Thursday.

The gates to the modular swimming zone were shuttered.

Signs outside the entrance informed would-be swimmers of the indefinite closure.

The water has been deemed below quality standards and unsafe for public use.

Water samples taken from Lac de l’Île Notre-Dame on Monday were said to be contaminated with bacteria, according to the province’s environment ministry.

The beach is scheduled to reopen Friday, according to the information on the Parc Jean-Drapeau website.

Officials said they did not know when the water levels would return to normal.

Tests will be conducted regularly and the public will be notified.

The city said public pools and other local beaches remain open for swimming and water activities.