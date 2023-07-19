B.C. weather: Heat warnings issued for Okanagan, Fraser Canyon

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s already hot in the Okanagan. And it’s going to get even hotter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the valley, saying temperatures are going to reach 35 to 38 C on Thursday and Friday.

The weather warning, which also includes the Fraser Canyon, noted that overnight lows for the next two days will drop to just 18 C.

4:47 Protect Your Skin from the Sun

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said of the incoming hot weather.

Story continues below advertisement

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

For the weekend, the national weather agency is projecting more sunny skies and temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

At 4:30 p.m. PT, Lytton was the nation’s hot spot, with the Fraser Valley community posting a temperature of 37.7 C.

Lytton was also Tuesday’s national hot spot at 32.6 C.