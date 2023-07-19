Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: Heat warnings issued for Okanagan, Fraser Canyon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 7:55 pm
A map showing heat warnings (in red) for the Fraser Canyon and Okanagan, along with smoky sky bulletins (grey) in other regions. View image in full screen
A map showing heat warnings (in red) for the Fraser Canyon and Okanagan, along with smoky sky bulletins (grey) in other regions. Environment Canada
It’s already hot in the Okanagan. And it’s going to get even hotter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the valley, saying temperatures are going to reach 35 to 38 C on Thursday and Friday.

The weather warning, which also includes the Fraser Canyon, noted that overnight lows for the next two days will drop to just 18 C.

Protect Your Skin from the Sun

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada said of the incoming hot weather.

“Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

For the weekend, the national weather agency is projecting more sunny skies and temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

At 4:30 p.m. PT, Lytton was the nation’s hot spot, with the Fraser Valley community posting a temperature of 37.7 C.

Lytton was also Tuesday’s national hot spot at 32.6 C.

B.C. evening weather forecast: July 18
Kelowna Okanagan Environment Canada central okanagan Vernon BC weather penticton south okanagan North Okanagan Heat Warning Hot Weather Lytton Fraser Canyon weather warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

