Metrolinx CEO complains to Ford government over direct control

Communications at Metrolinx appear to be under the direct control of the Ford government leading to deep internal frustration and “lost credibility” at the provincial transit agency, according to an internal email obtained by Global News.

The email, sent by Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster to Premier Doug Ford‘s chief of staff in December, suggests that the provincial Crown agency was forbidden from publicly discussing the issues surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, without first receiving direct approval from the Ford government.

Sources with direct knowledge of the relationship between the agency and the government confirmed a total lockdown of public information unless first approved by the Ministry of Transportation or the premier’s office.

Metrolinx complains about information control

In December 2022, as Metrolinx faced increasing questions about the opening date for the Eglinton LRT, a leaked internal document suggested the transit agency no longer had a “credible plan” to finish the project.

Later that month, in a bid to reassure residents, then-mayor John Tory participated in a television interview that immediately caught the eye of the Metrolinx executive.

“Today … John Tory did a great job by explaining that he thinks the Eglinton LRT will open next year when Metrolinx is satisfied with the system,” Verster said in the Dec. 22 email to Patrick Sackville, Ford’s chief of staff.

Verster then clearly laid out that Metrolinx staff “were not allowed to say what John Tory said today” and outlined the agency’s frustration.

“We have taken a beating on ECLRT and we have lost credibility by not responding fully to this question 6-8 weeks ago,” Verster complained.

“We fully accept that Gov (the government) makes these comms decisions.”

The message was also sent to Michael Beaton, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney’s top staffer.

Metrolinx was created as an arms-length Crown corporation by the previous Liberal government to manage major transit projects.

Its CEO and board of directors were envisioned to be accountable to but separate from politicians at Queen’s Park, Toronto councillor Josh Matlow told Global News. Verster’s email suggests that is no longer the case, he said.

“Metrolinx is supposed to be an independent, arm’s-length transit agency from the provincial government — and what is very clear is that the Ford government is putting their own politics’ interests before Toronto residents,” Matlow said.

“The entire project on Eglinton has been shrouded in secrecy because they don’t have a credible plan on how they’re going to finish this project. And they’ve been keeping that truth from the people of Toronto and the people of Ontario.”

The matter-of-fact email in December was sent months before the transit agency and Ford government finally pulled back the curtain of secrecy and pointed the finger at Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) — a consortium of companies responsible for the Crosstown’s construction.

Growing government control

Sources with knowledge of the relationship tell Global News that the government has been “picking away” at the agency’s ability to communicate with the public since they were first elected in 2018.

After the 2022 election, however, sources indicate the government clamped down.

“They decided … they were going to get control of the communications and shut them down,” one source told Global News.

“Everything gets approved by MTO,” said another insider with knowledge of the situation.

Sources familiar with processes at Metrolinx told Global News the Ford government had long held concerns about the organization’s mandate to communicate independently.

Sources said the Premier’s Office would also approve communications and, in some instances, the government would change the responses provided by Metrolinx in response to media inquiries.

Global News sent questions about Verster’s email and the provincial government’s control of Metrolinx to the agency and Mulroney. Neither addressed questions about the email or the relationship between the arm’s length organization and the Ford government.

“We are undertaking the most extensive transportation investment in Ontario’s history and it is critical that we work closely with communities and with our government partners, including the Ministry of Transportation, to deliver on this mandate,” part of the Metrolinx statement read.

A spokesperson for Mulroney said the two organizations “share the same goal” and want to open the Eglinton Crosstown LRT “as soon as possible when it is safe to do so.”

Metrolinx addresses delays

Months after Verster’s December email telling top political staffers their efforts to silence Metrolinx were damaging the organization, there was a change in strategy.

At a joint press conference in April, Verster and Ford admitted the route didn’t have an opening date and blamed CTS for the delays. Verster said there was no credible timeline to complete the project.

Metrolinx said the transit line was riddled with as many as 260 quality issues, both major and minor.

CTS also filed court documents in the spring to take Metrolinx to court over its handling of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. The consortium said it had no way to “control or restrain” Toronto officials, blaming the Toronto Transit Commission for the delay.

One government source with direct knowledge of the events leading up to the change in communication policy told Global News the relationship between CTS and Metrolinx changed when the consortium decided to take the agency to court.

The source said that in December when Verster sent the email, neither Metrolinx nor the government had a credible opening date for the transit line. The source explained that, to protect the relationship with CTS, the government decided not to comment or speculate on the opening of the line.

When the consortium took Metrolinx to court, the strategy changed to contextualize the lawsuit and delays for the public. The source said that without the need to protect Metrolinx and CTS’ relationship as closely because it had moved to court, the decision was made to communicate the issues holding the line back.

The source added the relationship with CTS had improved and both parties were working together again collaboratively. Metrolinx, however, still has not been given an opening schedule it considers to be credible.

The court case between CTS and Metrolinx was stayed in a court ruling on June 12. Neither Metrolinx nor the Ford government announced the decision.