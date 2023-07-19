Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba to spend millions on housing projects

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 6:36 pm
Manitoba consumer protection minister James Teitsma says the province's latest multi-million dollar funding for social housing projects aims to provide residents with access to "safe, suitable housing.". View image in full screen
Manitoba consumer protection minister James Teitsma says the province's latest multi-million dollar funding for social housing projects aims to provide residents with access to "safe, suitable housing.". Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Manitoba hopes to improve social housing across the province.

It has announced more than $67 million toward supporting 89 capital housing projects, in 15 different communities. According to consumer protection minister James Teitsma, the money will go towards improving properties through exterior retrofits, fire and life-safety equipment upgrades, mechanical, structural and security improvements, interior renovations, and repairs to driveways, parking lots and walkways.

Additionally, money will be used to support the construction of a six-family housing complex in Winnipeg.

“We continue to make significant, strategic investments to upgrade existing buildings and build new units toward the ultimate goal that all Manitobans have access to safe, suitable housing,” said Teitsma.

Families minister Rochelle Squires said the province’s move reflects a commitment to “safe, quality and affordable housing.” She added that funding the existing “housing portfolio” can be critical to preventing homelessness.

Story continues below advertisement

Projects will take place in the following communities: Brandon, Churchill, Cormorant, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Grand Rapids, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Sheridon, St-Lazare, Swan River, The Pas, Virden, Wanless, and Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Federal funding for rapid housing'
Federal funding for rapid housing
ManitobawinnipegHousingGovernmentFundingProvincesupportsProjectsCapital
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices