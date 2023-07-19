Manitoba to spend millions on housing projects

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Manitoba hopes to improve social housing across the province.

It has announced more than $67 million toward supporting 89 capital housing projects, in 15 different communities. According to consumer protection minister James Teitsma, the money will go towards improving properties through exterior retrofits, fire and life-safety equipment upgrades, mechanical, structural and security improvements, interior renovations, and repairs to driveways, parking lots and walkways.

Additionally, money will be used to support the construction of a six-family housing complex in Winnipeg.

“We continue to make significant, strategic investments to upgrade existing buildings and build new units toward the ultimate goal that all Manitobans have access to safe, suitable housing,” said Teitsma.

Families minister Rochelle Squires said the province’s move reflects a commitment to “safe, quality and affordable housing.” She added that funding the existing “housing portfolio” can be critical to preventing homelessness.

Projects will take place in the following communities: Brandon, Churchill, Cormorant, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Grand Rapids, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Sheridon, St-Lazare, Swan River, The Pas, Virden, Wanless, and Winnipeg.