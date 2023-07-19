Menu

Crime

Man charged, victim identified in Abbotsford homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 6:31 pm
The victim of a homicide in Abbotsford on Tuesday has been identified as 62-year-old Imtiaz Hussain. View image in full screen
The victim of a homicide in Abbotsford on Tuesday has been identified as 62-year-old Imtiaz Hussain. IHIT
Police have announced charges in a homicide in Abbotsford, B.C., this week.

Abbotsford police were called to a home on Madiera Place around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Arriving officers found 62-year-old Imtiaz Hussain dead at the scene.

Police later located and arrested 46-year-old Chancal Badwal, and on Wednesday the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said he had been charged “in relation to the homicide.” It was not immediately clear what offence Badwal was charged with.

“This was an isolated incident between two men known to each other,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.

“We are asking anyone with recent contact with Mr. Hussain or Mr. Badwal to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

