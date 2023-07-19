Manitoba perimeter highway closes due to crash on Wednesday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The perimeter highway in Manitoba has closed due to a crash on Wednesday.

The closure affects Highway 101, between Henderson Highway and PTH 59.

Winnipeg – Eastbound North Perimeter between Henderson and Lagimodiere – CLOSED due to crash — Trafficnet Winnipeg (@TRAFFICwinnipeg) July 19, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The severity of the crash and potential injuries is currently unknown. Global News will provide updates as they become available.