Manitoba perimeter highway closes due to crash on Wednesday

The perimeter highway in Manitoba has closed due to a crash on Wednesday.
The closure affects Highway 101, between Henderson Highway and PTH 59.
The severity of the crash and potential injuries is currently unknown. Global News will provide updates as they become available.
