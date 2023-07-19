SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ryu, Green returns will shape Jays’ deadline plan

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 4:52 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will certainly be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

But what kind of player they’re looking for depends largely on the pending returns of pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Chad Green.

General manager Ross Atkins says that if those two pitchers return on schedule and bolster the Blue Jays’ rotation and bullpen they can focus on other priorities at the deadline.

MLB’s trade deadline is on Aug. 1, less than two weeks away.

Ryu underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2022, but was at Rogers Centre today to continue working out and will start for Toronto’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Friday.

Green had Tommy John surgery in May 2022 while he was still with the New York Yankees.

The elite reliever signed with the Blue Jays in the off-season and is also on track to join the team before the trade deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.

