Crime

Homes of cryptocurrency investors robbed in Lower Mainland: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 3:17 pm
An advertisement for Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
An advertisement for Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung
Police in Richmond and Delta, B.C., are warning the public of a disturbing trend of high-value cryptocurrency investors being targeted for home invasions.

Richmond RCMP and Delta Police say they have responded to several calls of reported robberies in the homes of cryptocurrency investors over the past year.

Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh with Richmond RCMP major crimes says police are issuing the warning to the public because the robberies appear to be aimed at high-value cryptocurrency investors.

Investigators say they have made an arrest in one case, and are working to confirm if the robberies are related.

Mounties and the Delta Police say the culprits in each case have posed as delivery people or “persons of authority” to gain access to victims’ homes where they rob people of the information needed to access cryptocurrency accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they’re not releasing details of any of the incidents or the amounts of cryptocurrency involved because their investigations are ongoing.

cryptocurrencyRichmond RCMPRichmond crimeDelta crimedelta police departmentcryptocurrency investorscryptocurrency robberies BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

