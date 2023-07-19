Quarterback Dustin Crum has been impressive as a rusher for Ottawa Redblacks

Dustin Crum has given Ottawa Redblacks plenty to cheer about the last two weeks.

The young quarterback rallied Ottawa to a stunning 31-28 overtime home win Saturday night over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In his first CFL start, Crum helped the Redblacks overcome a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit by scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run with nine seconds remaining, then finding Nate Behar for the two-point convert to force overtime.

Following Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo’s 48-yard field goal in the extra session, the six-foot-one, 210-pound Crum cemented the comeback with a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

Crum narrowly missed putting Ottawa in position to force overtime the week before in Hamilton. Replacing injured veteran Jeremiah Masoli late in the first half, Crum drove the Redblacks to the Tiger-Cats’ 20-yard line in the dying seconds.

On the game’s final play, he ran 19 yards before being stopped by Hamilton’s Chris Edwards. That tackle preserved the Ticats’ 21-13 victory.

Crum joined the Redblacks midway through last season after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL squad had signed Crum as an undrafted free agent following a solid final season at Kent State.

In 2021, Crum was the Mid-American Conference’s outstanding player after passing for 3,187 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 703 yards and 12 TDs on 161 carries.

Crum entered Ottawa’s training camp on a quarterback depth chart that included CFL veterans Masoli and Nick Arbuckle and youngsters Tyrie Adams and Jake Dunniway. However, both Masoli (Achilles) and Adams (knee) are out with season-ending injuries, with Adams’s coming after he assumed starting duties from Arbuckle.

Arbuckle opened the season as Ottawa’s starter with Masoli still recovering from the leg injury that forced him to miss most of the ’22 campaign. Dunniway was released at the end of training camp but is on the Redblacks’ practice roster.

Crum has completed 40-of-63 passes for 410 yards and three interceptions the last two weeks. But the 24-year-old has run for 194 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries (12.9-yard average) over that span.

Crum rushed for 103 yards on nine carries versus Winnipeg. He had 91 yards and a touchdowns on six attempts against Hamilton.

Ottawa boasts the CFL’s second-ranked rushing attack (118 yards per game) and is averaging a league-best 6.1 yards per attempt. However, the Redblacks have the league’s worst passing game (209.4 yards per game).

Ottawa has also turned the ball over 17 times, tied with Edmonton for most in the CFL.

Calgary is second overall in both fewest turnovers (nine) and sacks allowed (eight). But defensively, the Stampeders are seventh against the run (107.8 yards per game).

Calgary is coming off a wild 33-31 road win over Saskatchewan as quarterback Jake Maier finished 26-of-37 passing for 315 yards and two TDs with an interception.

Linebacker Micah Awe — who leads the CFL in tackles with 46 — had 10 tackles (tied with cornerback Titus Wall for team high), a sack and fumble recovery against the Riders.

Ottawa is 2-1 versus the West Division and should be brimming with confidence. And then there’s Calgary being 0-2 at home.

Pick: Ottawa.

Edmonton Elks versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (4-2) are 28-3 in their last 31 games at IG Field. Starter Zach Collaros is 5-0 following a loss during his tenure in Manitoba and receiver Kenny Lawler will make his season debut for the defending West Division champions. Edmonton (0-6) is coming off a 37-29 home loss to Hamilton, its CFL-record 20th straight at Commonwealth Stadium. Taylor Cornelius will start for the Elks, who’ve lost their last seven regular-season games to the Manitoba club dating back to 2019.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Toronto Argonauts versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, Toronto (4-0) looks for a second win against its archrival after a season-opening 32-14 decision at BMO Field on June 18. Starter Chad Kelly threw for 351 yards and three TDs and ran for another in last week’s 35-27 road victory in Montreal. Rookie Taylor Powell starts for the Ticats (2-3) after veteran Matthew Shiltz went on the six-game injured list following last week’s win over Edmonton. The home team is 5-2 at Tim Hortons Field versus the Argos but the visitors have won seven-of-eight overall versus their rivals.

Pick: Toronto.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, the Lions (4-1) come off the bye atop the West Division. They’re not only 3-0 within the conference but 2-0 at home this season. Matt Fine starts at quarterback for Saskatchewan (3-2) after incumbent Trevor Harris suffered a knee injury last week against Calgary. The Riders have won five straight at B.C. Place Stadium, but teams coming off a bye this year are 6-1. Fine faces a defence that has 21 sacks (including league-high nine by Canadian Mathieu Betts) and is allowing a CFL-low 14.4 offensive points per game.

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 16-7