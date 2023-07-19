Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 19

Send this page to someone via email

Camper and trailer safety, FIFA Women’s World Cup impact on Saskatoon, and a new name and vision for the Saskatchewan Liberal Party.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Camping safety checklist from the Saskatoon Fire Department

Camping season is here, and people are geared up and ready to go.

But, there are a few things to check before heading out and around the campsite.

Fire Marshal Brian Conway from the Saskatoon Fire Department looks at how to ensure campers and trailers are connected safely before enjoying the great outdoors.

Impact of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saskatoon’s soccer community

Canada’s women’s national team is preparing for action at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The team is ranked seventh in the world and has been drawn into Group B with Nigeria, Ireland, and Australia.

Saskatchewan Soccer CEO Rahim Mohamed looks at the team’s chances in the competition and the impact on the local soccer community.

Provincial Liberals rebrand as Saskatchewan Progress Party

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has a new name and vision. Going forward, the party will be known as the Saskatchewan Progress Party.

The change comes after the party announced earlier this year that a major rebranding was on the way.

Party Leader Jeff Walters joins Chris Carr to talk about what prompted the change, the party’s future and an upcoming review of party policies.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 19

Warming up under partly sunny skies — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, July 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.