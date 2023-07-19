1 arrested, 1 sought after vehicle stolen in east end of Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested and another is being sought following a vehicle theft in the east end of Cobourg, Ont., on Tuesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. Police say officers — with assistance from the stolen vehicle’s ONStar security system — were able to find the vehicle travelling in the area of King Street East and Norman Road.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop and one person was arrested. However, police say a second person in the vehicle fled.

Officers searched the area with assistance from K9 units with both OPP and the Peterborough Police Service. However, they were unsuccessful.

A 29-year-old woman from Cobourg has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.