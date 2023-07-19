Menu

Environment

New program aims to lower cost of local produce in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 19, 2023 11:43 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A new program in Guelph is making food more affordable for people with a limited income.

Launched by GreenTech Agrifood and Innovation Canada in 2021, FarmFresh is a new project from a professor at the University of Guelph, Poritosh Roy.

Due to the soaring food prices in grocery stores, Roy said it’s been difficult for some people to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.

He said this program offers a pay-what-you-can-model.

“This initiative I’ve taken based on my experience and how we can contribute to reduce food waste and how we can contribute to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Roy said.

The site is located on a two-acre plot behind a housing complex off Fife Road.

The project not only aims to help people with limited income purchase fruits and vegetables, but combat food insecurity, reduce food waste and make it more accessible, particularly for seniors.

“We are importing lots of fruits and vegetables from foreign countries, and each fruit and vegetables have their own shelf life,” he said.

Roy said if imported from a long distance, half of the shelf life goes on the road and that’s why a lot of food has been ousted.

Currently, the program is growing zucchini, watermelon, beans and eggplant among other vegetables.

Expansion plans are possible.

Roy said if the project gets enough support, it could expand outside of Guelph.

 

Guelph NewsCommunitylocal produceFruits and VegetablesFarmFreshGuelph produceUniversity of Guelph Poritosh Roy
