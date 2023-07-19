Menu

Winnipeg cops find empty vehicle, remain concerned about woman who may have been inside

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 11:13 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
A woman was reportedly seen 'in distress' inside a Volkswagen Tiguan. Police found the car in the 1900 block of Ross Avenue but are still looking for the woman. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police say they’ve tracked down a vehicle they were looking for, but are still concerned about a woman who may have been inside.

The car, a silver Volkswagen Tiguan, was brought to officers’ attention Tuesday afternoon, when they received a call about the vehicle, then parked on St. James Street, with a woman who appeared to be in distress inside.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was found unoccupied Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Ross Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or visit winnipegcrimestoppers.com.

