Winnipeg cops find empty vehicle, remain concerned about woman who may have been inside

Winnipeg police say they’ve tracked down a vehicle they were looking for, but are still concerned about a woman who may have been inside.

The car, a silver Volkswagen Tiguan, was brought to officers’ attention Tuesday afternoon, when they received a call about the vehicle, then parked on St. James Street, with a woman who appeared to be in distress inside.

Update:

Yesterday evening, the vehicle was located unoccupied on Ross Avenue.

This investigation is continuing by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information can contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.https://t.co/3fxqc3xy3j https://t.co/hZu3lMHAC7 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 19, 2023

The vehicle was found unoccupied Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Ross Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or visit winnipegcrimestoppers.com.