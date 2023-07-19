88-year-old man saved after driving over cliff in Prince Edward County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say an elderly man was saved by local emergency crews after he drove his vehicle off the road and over a cliff in Prince Edward County.

Police say OPP officers, along with Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue and Hastings Quinte Paramedics were called to Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park after a vehicle had reportedly driven off an edge of a cliff Friday morning.

Luckily, according to police, the pickup truck did not roll down the side of the cliff towards the water, but got stuck near the top, where firefighters were able to reach the truck.

“Thanks to the quick thinking by members of the fire service, the vehicle was secured and driver assisted out of the vehicle,” OPP said Wednesday.

The 88-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.