Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

88-year-old man saved after driving over cliff in Prince Edward County: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 9:11 am
OPP say Prince Edward County firefighters were able to secure a pickup truck and save an 88-year-old man after he drove the truck off a cliff in Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park. View image in full screen
OPP say Prince Edward County firefighters were able to secure a pickup truck and save an 88-year-old man after he drove the truck off a cliff in Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say an elderly man was saved by local emergency crews after he drove his vehicle off the road and over a cliff in Prince Edward County.

Police say OPP officers, along with Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue and Hastings Quinte Paramedics were called to Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park after a vehicle had reportedly driven off an edge of a cliff Friday morning.

Luckily, according to police, the pickup truck did not roll down the side of the cliff towards the water, but got stuck near the top, where firefighters were able to reach the truck.

Trending Now

“Thanks to the quick thinking by members of the fire service, the vehicle was secured and driver assisted out of the vehicle,” OPP said Wednesday.

The 88-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPPrince Edward Countycliffprince edward county firefightersLake on the Mountain Provincial Parkover a cliffPrince Edward County Paramedics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices