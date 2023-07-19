SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

FIFA can’t guarantee Women’s World Cup players will get US$30K from federations

By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press
Posted July 19, 2023 7:54 am
FIFA Women's World Cup: Canadian interest higher than for men's tournament, poll shows
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canadian interest higher than for men’s tournament, poll shows
WATCH - FIFA Women's World Cup: Canadian interest higher than for men’s tournament, poll shows
FIFA President Gianni Infantino could make no guarantee Wednesday that the member federations will distribute the US$30,000 payments promised to every player at the Women’s World Cup.

He said at a news conference ahead of the tournament opener that he’s engaging with member federations on the issue. The payments are made the national federations, which are expected to pay the players.

But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the money, which could be life-changing for some.

“We are moving of course in the right direction, we have been consulting with associations, with players, to try to go in the right path,” Infantino said.

“We have issued these recommendations, but we have an association of associations. So whatever payments we do, we will go through the associations and then the associations will, of course, make the relevant payments to their own players. We are in touch with all the associations.”

FIFA Women's World Cup: Soccer expert predicts Canada will have some tough competition
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Soccer expert predicts Canada will have some tough competition

FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.

Infantino said there are complications including residency and taxation that are best handled by federations.

The payment is significant for many players: the average annual salary worldwide for women who play professionally is $14,000.

2023 Women's World Cup: Canada top contender to bring home championship trophy
2023 Women’s World Cup: Canada top contender to bring home championship trophy

FIFA’s agreement means that half of the total World Cup prize money fund of $110 million will be paid to the players in the 32 teams. The prize pool is more than three times the $30 million prize fund FIFA paid out at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

