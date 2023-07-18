Team Canada Junior Roller Derby teams head to World Cup in France

Determination, endurance and hard work is taking the Team Canada Junior Roller Derby teams to the world stage.

“It felt unreal,” said Jesse Curran, who’s derby name is Cheshie. The 16-year-old is one of 35 youth players from across the country selected to represent Canada in France next week at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

“We have 15 athletes on the female division and then 15 athletes that are in open, which is open gender — so male or female-identifying — and then we have five athletes that are actually playing on both teams,” said head coach Carolime Reimer, who’s derby name is Coach Meow.

Reimer and seven of the athletes are all from Lethbridge.

“You never think coming into a fringe sport like roller derby that you would have an opportunity to represent a nation and just being able to do that is a dream for myself and to be able to do that with seven of my own athletes is amazing,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

For athletes like Kyira Franklin, who’s derby name is Clawless, the event gives them an opportunity to reach new heights.

“Its exciting but also very nerve wracking, I think. Its probably one of my favourite things that I’m probably going to be doing out of my whole career of derby,” added Franklin.

The other athletes headed to France from Lethbridge are:

Golden Eagle – Jasper Davis

Shredher – Myra Moore

Medusa – Mackenzie Heidinger

Audzilla – Audrey May

Super Fly – Abigail Reimer

Representing your country takes a lot of hard work and training, every team member is given a work out and training program they can do independently at little to no cost.

“We do practice twice a week and we skate outside in the hottest hours to prepare for the French temperatures,” said Curran.

The teams are covering their own costs to go to France, with each player and their home clubs raising money. The team also has a Go Fund Me set up to help.

Curran added the experience is worth every penny.

Story continues below advertisement

“So amazing because I’ve always wanted to be on Team Canada,” she said.

The matches will be aired on YouTube and you can find all the details on the Team Canada Junior Roller Derby Facebook page.