Saskatoon skaters to represent Canada at Junior Roller Derby World Cup

Three Saskatoon athletes are gearing up to represent Canada at the Junior Roller Derby Association world cup.

Everton Slafarek and Vincent Price, better known by their derby names “Everton” and The Mystic” were chosen as skaters for the Canadian squad.

“I’m thrilled but I don’t show my excitement ’til it happens. I’m sure once it comes closer it’ll be more nerve-wracking, but I’m kind of calm; but definitetly excited for it,” said Slaferek.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking, It’s a very big responsibility, definitely the biggest thing that I’ve done in my life so far, but I’m very excited,” added Price.

Both skaters found roller derby through their parents, eventually falling in love with it themselves.

“I started playing pretty much as soon as I met the age requirement for the juniors, so right around when I turned eight,” Price said.

“I noticed when I was six; I saw my parents play roller derby and I thought it was fun, tried on some skates and I really enjoyed it,” said Slaferek. “I also liked hockey skating too, (but) I could do (roller derby) all year round it was a sport I thought was really enjoyable.”

Slaferek and Price aren’t the only people from Saskatoon representing Canada – Raina Owen was chosen as one of the coaches after competing at the JRDA World Cup as a skater in the past.

“For one, I’ve felt their experience so I know how they’re feeling; for example, if they get overwhelmed because of playing against Team USA which is a very scary team to play,” Owen explained.

Owen practices with Slaferek and Price twice a week, knowing very well what strengths they bring to the track.

“I don’t like blocking against him because he’s strong, he’s got them lengthy long legs so he can quite literally step around people and I have seen him step around people,” said Owen naming some of Slafarek’s strengths.

Speaking of Price, she said: “He’s really sneaky, he can sneak around and he’s got really good footwork. He might not have the strength to push and hit people but he can sneak around on the sides.”

They hope these strengths, as well as practising with skaters who are both older and larger than them, will help bring home a medal.

“It’s tough ’cause they’re really experienced in what they do so it’s just, I try my best, but if moving around doesn’t work, pushing through is always an option… but I manage,” said Slaferek.

Owen said it’s scary going from player to coach, but expressed excitement with the representation Saskatoon will see on a global scale.

“It’s a great feeling. My first time, I was the only one from Saskatoon and it was really scary because I didn’t know very many people,” she said. “It’s nice having a family, especially people in Saskatoon that are so willing to support and so willing to lift everyone up.”

Other countries competing include France, England, Belgium, the United States, Australia, and Team World.

Owen said she only has one hope for when the tournament is over.

“I’m hoping we’re coming back with a medal.”

They head to Toronto in two weeks to meet up with teams from other countries for some tournament practice. Then they’ll head to France at the end of July for the JRDA World Cup.