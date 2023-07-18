No evidence of hidden cameras in B.C. Airbnb says RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Sunshine Coast RCMP says no hidden cameras were found in an Airbnb after a story went viral earlier this year.

On March 23, a group of friends reported an incident to the RCMP after they believed they had discovered hidden cameras within the electrical sockets of the bathrooms in an Airbnb they had rented in Sechelt.

On the second night of the trip, one of the women, who made a TikTok video of the incident, said the group had discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom, facing the shower.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP worked with a specialized unit and it was noted that the outlets did look suspicious, RCMP said in a statement. The units were removed and they were sent to the laboratory for forensic and functional examination.

On June 30, RCMP said they were informed that the outlets were electrical and did not contain cameras, lenses or any type of storage or recording devices.

In a statement, Airbnb said it is thankful to the Sunshine Coast RCMP for their investigation, and their hope is that the guests are reassured by their findings. Following their investigation, they have also reinstated the host.

Hidden cameras are prohibited on Airbnb, and issues of that nature on our platform are incredibly rare.