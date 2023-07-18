Squamish B.C. residents concerned about campers using trails as a bathroom

Send this page to someone via email

Squamish’s reputation as an outdoor playground is known around the world but some residents are now demanding action to deal with some of the drawbacks.

RVs and campers are a common sight in town, often parking in the local Walmart lot.

The big box chain is known for allowing people to overnight in its parking lots across North America.

Now, the store is telling a few dozen campers it is time to move along as residents complain there is a lack of facilities in town to deal with the campers.

Residents say some of the campers are using the local trails are bathrooms and they are finding human waste left behind.

“I feel sorry for all the people that are camping, there’s nowhere to live,” resident Susan Henry said.

“But at the same time, we do need them to move on because there are no proper facilities for them.”

While some campers were reluctant to talk about their looming evictions, James Ducker told Global News he has lived in Squamish for 25 years, works six days a week and is just trying to survive.

He has been staying in the parking lot in his RV.

“We’re just down on our luck,” he said. “We’re trying to make the best of what we can do with what we have (but) not everyone can afford 3,000 dollars a month in rent.”

Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford said the city is going to continue to advocate for additional campsites.

“We’re working hard extremely hard on affordable housing,” he added.

Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn), a councillor from the Squamish Nation, said they are very concerned about what is happening, especially during this time of drought and climate crisis.

“We are taking it seriously,” he said. “We are ready to close roadways to not only just use our voice.”

Williams said this behaviour can impact the culturally significant area. Not only that, it is disrespectful and unhealthy, he added.

“It’s out of the city and out of sight and out of mind, so people think they can do things which they wouldn’t do, but I tell ya the message, it’s not like we would go in anybody’s backyard and disturb or disrupt the lands (or) disrespect the people of the lands.”

Williams added that the pollution has got so bad in some areas, Squamish Nation elders have been told they are not able to access the river.

“We want that respect to be upheld, especially through a climate crisis,” he added.