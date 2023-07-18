Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Great Big Sea founder to enter Toronto theatre scene with ‘Let’s Dance! The Musical’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2023 4:49 pm
Bob Hallett, is shown in the Orchestra Loft at Stratford Theatre in Startford, Ont. on May 17, 2016. Terra Bruce Productions, the musical theatre company led by a founding member of the folk-rock band Great Big Sea, is set enter the Toronto theatre scene this year with two original shows. View image in full screen
Bob Hallett, is shown in the Orchestra Loft at Stratford Theatre in Startford, Ont. on May 17, 2016. Terra Bruce Productions, the musical theatre company led by a founding member of the folk-rock band Great Big Sea, is set enter the Toronto theatre scene this year with two original shows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Terra Bruce Productions, the musical theatre company led by a founding member of the folk-rock band Great Big Sea, is set enter the Toronto theatre scene this year with two original shows.

“Let’s Dance! The Musical,” a jukebox production set to music from the early 1960s, will play at the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre in August following performances in St. John’s, N.L. and Halifax.

“The Wild Rovers,” meanwhile, is to debut in Toronto in October.

It tells a whimsical tale inspired by the Irish Rovers, a group of musicians that got their start in Toronto in the ’60s.

Bob Hallett, the company’s chief operating officer and multi-instrumentalist co-founder of Great Big Sea, says Terra Bruce plans to grow more permanent roots in Toronto.

Trending Now

The company has purchased the Regent Theatre in Toronto and the Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John’s, N.L., and renovations are ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Great Big Sea had several radio hits in the ’90s including “When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down)” and “Ordinary Day.”

More on Entertainment
TorontoTheatreGreat Big SeaToronto TheatreLet's Dance! The MusicalLet's Dance! The Musical torontoTerra Bruce Productions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices