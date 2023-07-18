Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

N.B. and N.S. premiers to apply for federal funding to protect crucial isthmus

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2023 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. and N.B. willing to go to court over Chignecto Isthmus project'
N.S. and N.B. willing to go to court over Chignecto Isthmus project
With a looming deadline to apply for funding to protect the Chignecto Isthmus, the provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say they’ll go to court to force the feds to pay for the whole thing. And while the courts may rule in their favour, a constitutional expert says they are unlikely to force Ottawa to cover the whole project.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The premiers of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say they will apply for federal funding to help protect a vital land corridor linking the two provinces.

But they are also threatening to go to court to force the federal government to pay the project’s entire cost, which has now ballooned to nearly $700 million.

Facing a Wednesday deadline to qualify for funding under the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs and Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston today said their provinces will apply for the $200 million currently offered by Ottawa to strengthen the dike system on the Chignecto Isthmus.

Click to play video: 'N.B., N.S. governments urged to apply for funding for Chignecto Isthmus'
N.B., N.S. governments urged to apply for funding for Chignecto Isthmus

The premiers say the federal government has a constitutional obligation to pay for the work under its responsibility for regulating interprovincial transportation and communications infrastructure and enterprises.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Higgs says that while the courts’ interpretation of the Constitution is important to ensure the financial burden is borne fairly, it would be imprudent to pass up the funding on offer.

Trending Now

Higgs says inflation has driven the price tag — until recently estimated at $400 million — up to $685 million.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc told a news conference the government will study proposals for protecting the isthmus from rising seas and work with the provinces to find a solution.

Click to play video: 'N.S. threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project'
N.S. threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.

More on Science and Tech
Blaine HiggsFederal FundingTim HoustonChignecto IsthmusDisaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fundland corridorNB NS land corridorNS NB land corridor
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices