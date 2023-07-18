N.B. and N.S. premiers to apply for federal funding to protect crucial isthmus

Send this page to someone via email

The premiers of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say they will apply for federal funding to help protect a vital land corridor linking the two provinces.

But they are also threatening to go to court to force the federal government to pay the project’s entire cost, which has now ballooned to nearly $700 million.

Facing a Wednesday deadline to qualify for funding under the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs and Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston today said their provinces will apply for the $200 million currently offered by Ottawa to strengthen the dike system on the Chignecto Isthmus.

1:37 N.B., N.S. governments urged to apply for funding for Chignecto Isthmus

The premiers say the federal government has a constitutional obligation to pay for the work under its responsibility for regulating interprovincial transportation and communications infrastructure and enterprises.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Higgs says that while the courts’ interpretation of the Constitution is important to ensure the financial burden is borne fairly, it would be imprudent to pass up the funding on offer.

Higgs says inflation has driven the price tag — until recently estimated at $400 million — up to $685 million.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc told a news conference the government will study proposals for protecting the isthmus from rising seas and work with the provinces to find a solution.

2:07 N.S. threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.