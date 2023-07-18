Foot pursuit leads to arrests and dozens of charges: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested two men after witnessing a vehicle travelling down a road at high speeds.

Dozens of charges were laid after officers attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle, which they said was speeding westbound on the Chief Peguis Trail toward Henderson Highway on July 17. The vehicle did not pull over but continued into the back lane of Litz Place. There, officers said a passenger and driver exited the car and took off.

Police said the passenger was carrying a satchel against his body. During the foot pursuit, officers witnessed a gun and pills being discarded. The two men were taken into custody and an investigation yielded a loaded handgun, ammunition, Percocet pills, crack cocaine, cellphones and hundreds of Canadian dollars.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 19 offences, including possession of a weapon and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order. A 27-year-old man was also charged with 12 offences, such as tampering with a serial number of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both men are from Winnipeg.