Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle while on scooter in Toronto

A woman has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet just after 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West area.
Police said a woman on a scooter was struck.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a 30-year-old woman was taken to a trauma center with serious but not-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said roads were closed in the area and warned motorists to expect delays.
“Consider alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.
More on Toronto
- First mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in 2023: Toronto public health
- Asylum seekers, refugees relocated from downtown Toronto streets to North York church
- Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
- A starless red carpet? TIFF attendees say festival enthusiasm waning due to strikes
Comments