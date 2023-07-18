Menu

Traffic

Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle while on scooter in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:13 am
A woman has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just after 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Police said a woman on a scooter was struck.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a 30-year-old woman was taken to a trauma center with serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and warned motorists to expect delays.

“Consider alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.

