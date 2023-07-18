Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 18

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, July 18'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, July 18
WATCH: Showers with a risk of thunderstorms — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, July 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tim Hortons Camp Day, Eastview Walk Against Hate and European river cruises in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Tim Hortons supporting underserved youth with camp day

Since 1974, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests have helped send thousands of underserved youth to camp.

Tim Hortons Camp Day, which returns on July 19 across Canada, has raised over $236 million since 1991.

Local owner Janna Dutton explains what Camp Day is and how it supports Saskatchewan youth.

Click to play video: 'Tim Hortons supporting underserved youth with camp day'
Tim Hortons supporting underserved youth with camp day

Eastview comes together for Walk Against Hate

It’s being called a walk and chalk against hate as people are gathering once again this year in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood to speak out against hate.

Story continues below advertisement

It comes after a man was the victim of a hate crime three years ago in the neighbourhood.

Michelle Lee-Klaassen, an organizer of the Walk Against Hate, explains the inspiration for the event and the reaction from the community.

Click to play video: 'Eastview comes together for Walk Against Hate'
Eastview comes together for Walk Against Hate

European river cruise with a celebrity chef: Travel Tips

Trending Now

It’s a river cruise featuring European cities along with an exceptional dining experience and a celebrity chef.

Stops on the cruise along the Danube include Vienna, Krems-Durnstein and Passau.

Travel advisor Mira Laprell with Uniglobe Carefree Travel has the details on this cruise in Travel Tips.

Click to play video: 'European river cruise with a celebrity chef: Travel Tips'
European river cruise with a celebrity chef: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 18

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 18.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 18'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 18
TravelTim HortonsTravel TipsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonEastviewTim Hortons Camp DayRiver CruiseUniglobeUniglobe Carefree TravelWalk Against HateEsatview Walk Against Hate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices