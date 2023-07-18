Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 18

See more sharing options

Tim Hortons Camp Day, Eastview Walk Against Hate and European river cruises in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Tim Hortons supporting underserved youth with camp day

Since 1974, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests have helped send thousands of underserved youth to camp.

Tim Hortons Camp Day, which returns on July 19 across Canada, has raised over $236 million since 1991.

Local owner Janna Dutton explains what Camp Day is and how it supports Saskatchewan youth.

3:24 Tim Hortons supporting underserved youth with camp day

Eastview comes together for Walk Against Hate

It’s being called a walk and chalk against hate as people are gathering once again this year in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood to speak out against hate.

It comes after a man was the victim of a hate crime three years ago in the neighbourhood.

Michelle Lee-Klaassen, an organizer of the Walk Against Hate, explains the inspiration for the event and the reaction from the community.

3:31 Eastview comes together for Walk Against Hate

European river cruise with a celebrity chef: Travel Tips

It’s a river cruise featuring European cities along with an exceptional dining experience and a celebrity chef.

Stops on the cruise along the Danube include Vienna, Krems-Durnstein and Passau.

Travel advisor Mira Laprell with Uniglobe Carefree Travel has the details on this cruise in Travel Tips.

4:04 European river cruise with a celebrity chef: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 18

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 18.

