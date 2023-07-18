Menu

Crime

Former employee charged after boss defrauded nearly $12K: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 18, 2023 11:01 am
Former employee charged after boss defrauded nearly $12K: Guelph police - image View image in full screen
Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Police say a Guelph woman has been charged in connection with an investigation regarding a former employee ripping off their boss.

Guelph police said they were contacted in mid-June after a representative at a south-end business indicated they were looking into suspicious transactions.

Police say 84 refunds had reportedly been credited to an employee’s two debit or credit cards, totalling almost $12,000.

Police say the employee, who had been working at the business for nearly two years, has since been let go.

An 18-year-old has been charged with 84 counts of fraud.

The investigation continues.

The accused is set to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on Aug 23.

