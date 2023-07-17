Police believe York Region grandparent scam has more victims

Send this page to someone via email

Police are urging people in York Region to be vigilant of a grandparent scam that investigators believe has more victims.

Police became aware of an alleged scam on Dec. 12, 2022, when an 85-year-old lost $10,000 after reportedly being duped.

The victim was called and was asked for money to help a relative in legal trouble, police said. The 85-year-old then took money out and someone posing as a courier allegedly came to pick it up.

Police said that person, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and charged.

Anyone who believes they were subject to a similar scam is urged to contact York Regional Police.