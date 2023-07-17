Police believe York Region grandparent scam has more victims

Police are urging people in York Region to be vigilant of a grandparent scam that investigators believe has more victims.
Police became aware of an alleged scam on Dec. 12, 2022, when an 85-year-old lost $10,000 after reportedly being duped.
The victim was called and was asked for money to help a relative in legal trouble, police said. The 85-year-old then took money out and someone posing as a courier allegedly came to pick it up.
Trending Now
Police said that person, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and charged.
Anyone who believes they were subject to a similar scam is urged to contact York Regional Police.
More on Crime
- Police K9 rips off man’s ear, no ground for charges: Ontario watchdog
- Long Island serial killer? Police charge man with multiple counts of murder
- Amsterdam court needs more specifics before sentence in Aydin Coban cyberbullying case
- Quebec judge says 3-month sentence could trivialize promotion of hate
Comments