Send this page to someone via email

More than 400 people in the town of Banff are without power after a thunderstorm on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Fortis Alberta, the outage started at around 12:58 p.m. While power was restored to parts of the town, crews are working to restore power in other areas.

Fortis Alberta estimated that power will be fully restored at 3:30 p.m.

We currently have an outage impacting @Banff_Town. While we were able to automatically restore part of the area, we have a crew working to restore the remainder with an ETR of 3:30 p.m. Download our free mobile app or visit https://t.co/1inwo4a657 for updates. pic.twitter.com/9xFi6zse9l — FortisAlberta (@FortisAlberta) July 17, 2023