Montreal’s REM trains ready to roll in 2 weeks

After almost eight years of planning, executives at the Réseau Express Métropolitan (REM) say Montreal’s new electric train system will be up and running July 31.

“We passed through a lot. Now we are there, we have a date, we have a launch. It’s really special,” said Jean-Vincent Lacroix, an REM spokesperson.

In advance of the official launch of the new electric light rail system, the REM held a media briefing to go over everything from when trains will run to the cost of riding one.

Five REM stations are opening July 31 connecting Brossard on the South Shore to Central Station in downtown Montreal.

Fares on the REM will align with what the metro costs.

The trains will run 20 hours a day during the week, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

All five stations are completely accessible to those with disabilities. All trains will have free Wi-Fi.

The fully automated trains will be driverless, but security and employees will regularly be present on trains.

“Our goal is to really be near the clientele,” Lacroix said. “We don’t want people to come to us. We will always be in circulation on the REM aboard the cars.”

South Shore users who take the Longueuil bus system to get to Montreal will have to start taking the train. Those buses will be redirected to drive users to the South Shore train stations. While the REM opens July 31, the buses will continue for about one month, to give users a chance to get used to the new rail system gradually.

Officials admitted that the cost of the REM will be higher than the South Shore bus system. But they promise a better ride.

“The REM is a more modern mode. It will be more reliable and the speed will be upgraded, so the time of moving from A to B will be better with the REM,” said Philippe Dubé, a director with the Autorité Régionale de Transport Métropolitain.

REM officials say they first started testing trains on the track one year ago. In recent months tests have been ramped up. But they haven’t been without some problems.

Last week, during the torrential rain storms, the REM had to temporarily pause the running of the trains because of high winds and pummelling rain. Officials say it was a rare occurrence, and that trains will normally operate during storms.

“If there is a major storm or weather conditions, sometimes we have to slow the REM or let pass the storm, but it’s really extreme weather conditions,” said Lacroix. “It was not normal conditions. You cannot say it was normal, it was a major storm.”

He added that if the train is paused for more than 20 minutes, the REM will look into contingencies like adding buses to the route.

Another problem the REM has encountered with its extensive testing is complaints about the noisiness of its trains. Residents in areas like Griffintown and St-Henri in Montreal have said the vibrations and noises of the trains are unbearable. REM officials say they promise to look into solutions.

“We weren’t satisfied with the noise level of the REM,” Lacroix admitted, adding they are looking into installing sound barriers in some areas.

The REM is hosting an open house at its downtown station the weekend of July 29 and 30. Riders will be able to use the train for free, before the official launch on July 31.