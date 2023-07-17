Menu

Crime

Selkirk RCMP seek leads in weekend stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 2:52 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP
Selkirk RCMP are trying to track down suspects in a stabbing early Saturday.

Officers were called to the front lawn of a Sinclair Avenue home around 3 a.m., where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Police said they’ve determined that a group of people were spotted in the area with the man shortly before they got the call.

Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

