Sports

Lawler returns to Blue Bombers, eligible to play following time on suspended list

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 2:04 pm
Kenny Lawler is returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and is eligible to play again.

The team had placed the six-foot-two, 199-pound wide receiver on the suspended list June 1. He is set to return to practice on Tuesday and make his season debut on Thursday, the team said in a statement.

The Bombers said at the time the suspension was “pending resolution of matters related to his 2021 off-field incident.”

Lawler, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence in October 2021. He informed the Bombers of the situation, referring to the incident as a “mistake” and a “selfish decision.”

At the time of his arrest, Lawler was the CFL leader in receiving yards (703) and second in receptions (45) and touchdown receptions (four).

Lawler spent last season with the Edmonton Elks following two years in Winnipeg. He had 58 catches for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.

He signed a two-year deal with the Blue Bombers in free agency in February.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Kenny Lawler Interview – Feb. 14'
RAW: Blue Bombers Kenny Lawler Interview – Feb. 14
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersBombersWinnipeg FootballKenny Lawler
© 2023 The Canadian Press

