Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital on Monday after an SUV collided with a car near the north end of Edmonton’s ring road, according to police.

Police said the people taken to hospital were the drivers of the vehicles involved and that their injuries appeared to be minor.

Police were called about the collision near the ramp merging onto northbound Anthony Henday Drive near Campbell Road.

Police did not say what they believe may have caused the crash.