Crime

Manitobans feel ‘less safe’ in communities post-pandemic, survey says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 12:01 pm
Manitobans say they're feeling less safe, according to an AMM survey.
Manitobans say they're feeling less safe, according to an AMM survey. Randall Paull / Global News
A new study by the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) says Manitobans are feeling less safe in their communities than they did pre-pandemic.

The study, which was conducted in early June with 1,000 respondents, suggests that only five per cent of Manitobans feel safer than they did only three years ago, and a whopping 56 per cent suggest they now feel less safe.

That sentiment, the AMM said, was fairly evenly spread across most gender, education, political and income demographics.

Another 39 per cent said they haven’t noticed a change.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Monday, AMM president Karen Blight said the survey was conducted with the upcoming provincial election in mind. The campaign ramps up in September with the vote coming Oct. 3.

“Manitoba’s municipalities are the order of government closest to the people, and given it’s an election year, we thought we’d check our provincial priorities against public sentiment,” Blight said.

Trending Now

“Turns out the issues we’ve been pressing are through the roof in the public’s mind.

“Only 5 per cent of Manitobans feel ‘more safe’ now than they did three years ago. Think about that for a second. And this crosses demographics. Women and men, all income levels, all parts of Manitoba. If that isn’t a call to action, then I don’t know what is.”

The survey also asked respondents about the reliability of their cellphone reception, with only a third of rural and northern Manitobans saying they trust their cell service in an emergency.

Neighbourhood groups coming together to launch new safety patrol
