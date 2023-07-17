Menu

Canada

Ex-officer’s account of being ordered to ‘close’ rape file challenged in N.S. hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 11:08 am
Former RCMP officer says he was told to close sexual assault case because police thought victim was lying
A former RCMP officer testified at a Police Review Board hearing on Thursday in Halifax in response to Carrie Low's complaint stating that Halifax Police handled an investigation into her report of sexual assault in 2018. As Callum Smith reports, a former office testified that his superiors told him to close the case "immediately", claiming Low was lying about the assault.
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.

Jerell Smith has told the Nova Scotia Police Review Board that he was assigned to Carrie Low’s rape case but was immediately told to close the file by a staff sergeant who doubted her story.

Low filed a complaint alleging police officers mishandled the investigation after she reported being driven to a house in the Halifax area and raped by at least two men overnight on May 18, 2018.

Sexual assault nurses testify in Carrie Low police review board hearing

Ted Murphy, the lawyer for the Halifax Regional Municipality, questioned whether Smith properly reviewed the file when he received it and asked him why he didn’t promptly collect Low’s clothing as evidence after she told him it was at her parents’ home.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith repeated that he was told by a staff sergeant on the joint RCMP-Halifax Regional Police sex assault unit that he should “close” the file.

Low’s complaint is against the Halifax police and Const. Bojan Novakovic, who was the first officer to interview her.

She has appealed the discipline of Novakovic, who was docked eight hours pay for his handling of her case, and Low is also seeking broader recommendations to improve the police department’s handling of sexual assault cases.

In a separate process, an internal RCMP investigation faulted Smith for misconduct for failing to collect Low’s clothing and process tests for a date-rape drug when he was lead investigator.

The investigation found that Smith should receive training to avoid similar errors, but he never returned to work with the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.

CrimeSexual AssaultHalifax Regional PoliceCarrie LowNova Scotia Police Review BoardCarrie Low casepolice complaints commission
© 2023 The Canadian Press

