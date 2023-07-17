Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, July 17

Send this page to someone via email

Call for aid from stock growers, MP Kevin Waugh, and the impact of an interest rate hike on Saskatchewan’s housing market.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, July 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Sask. stock growers calling for government drought aid

The year started with a lot of optimism for Saskatchewan agriculture producers, but for many, that optimism is turning into a dire situation.

A lack of rain has some already asking the federal and provincial governments for help, including the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

Garner Deobold, the president of the association, looks at the challenges producers are facing and what action they are asking for from the government.

MP Kevin Waugh discusses the Online News Act

There are still more questions than answers for many over how the Online News Act will impact how news is consumed in Canada.

Bill C-18 lays out rules that would force companies like Meta and Alphabet to pay media for their content, but those companies say they’re just going to block Canadian news articles altogether.

Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh looks at the bill and what he believes the impact will be on the industry and the future of the media in Canada.

The impact of higher interest rates on Saskatchewan’s housing market

The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by a quarter point on July 12, bringing the overnight rate to five per cent.

These changing dynamics are having a big impact on real estate market conditions, in some places more than others.

Chris Guérette, CEO of the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, looks at the impact it could have on sales in the province and the current state of the market, including affordability.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, July 17

Windy with a chance of showers — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, July 17, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.