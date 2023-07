See more sharing options

No one was hurt in an early-morning fire in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crews responded to reports of a medical incident just before 3 a.m. at an apartment building on Hargrave Street.

Noticing smoke in the building, crews called for back up and evacuated some tenants. The fire was put out an hour later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.