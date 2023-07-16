Menu

Fire

3 sent to hospital, $250K in damage after east end apartment fire in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 16, 2023 11:15 am
Fire officials say three people were sent to hospital after an early morning blaze in Hamilton's east end on July 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire officials say three people were sent to hospital after an early morning blaze in Hamilton's east end on July 16, 2023. Global News
Firefighters say three people were sent to hospital after an early morning bedroom fire in an east Hamilton, Ont., apartment.

The blaze is believed to have started around midnight Sunday on the 16th floor of a high rise at Melvin Avenue, southeast of Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North.

An occupant from the apartment in flames was sent to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation after being found by firefighters. Two nearby residents were also sent to hospital.

Chief Dave Cunliffe said three pets in the 16th-floor apartment were also found dead.

Estimated damage to the apartment is in the neighbourhood of $250,000.

The cause is unknown and Ontario’s office of the fire marshal has been notified.

