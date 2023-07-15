Alberta will not recognize federal net-zero mandates: Premier Danielle Smith

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is “disappointed” in the federal government’s proposals for net-zero mandates and oil and gas production cuts.

In a statement on Saturday, Smith called the proposed mandates “unconstitutional” and “extremely harmful” to Alberta’s and Canada’s economies.

This comes after federal Environmental Minister Steven Guilbeault announced he will be publishing policy guidelines that will dictate the circumstances for the flow of future federal investment to Canadian oil and gas firms.

In an interview from Brussels Friday, Guilbeault said the policy will be similar to one the government announced last year that ended most of Canada’s public financing for international fossil-fuel projects.

That means going forward, new domestic fossil-fuel projects are only to receive federal funding if the government can reconcile them with Canada’s climate commitments.

Story continues below advertisement

“This belief does not align with any credible forecast of future world energy consumption, which continue to see oil and gas dominating the energy supply mix for decades to come,” Smith said in Saturday’s statement.

“Instead of seeking ways to sow investor uncertainty and reduce support for Canadian energy globally, the federal government should focus on partnering with Alberta and investing in our national energy sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, while simultaneously increasing energy production, jobs and economic growth for Canadians.”

Smith added Alberta will not recognize any federally-imposed emissions reduction targets for the province’s energy and electricity sectors because they are under provincial jurisdiction.

She also said Alberta will not recognize any regulations in these areas without the province’s approval.

“As we commence the federal-provincial working group on aligning Ottawa’s climate efforts with Alberta’s emissions reduction and energy development plan, I hope the Prime Minister will instruct his involved ministers to respect the rights and jurisdiction of all provinces on this and other related matters, and to do a more effective job of building investor confidence in Canada’s oil and gas sector as profitable, certain and the most environmentally responsible on Earth,” her statement read. “Because it is.”

— With files from Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press.