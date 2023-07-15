Menu

Traffic

More blasting along Highway 97 near Summerland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 15, 2023 2:08 pm
A section of Highway 97 just south of Summerland was closed for three hours on Friday night, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., for slope mitigation
A section of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan underwent a three-hour closure on Friday evening for more landslide blasting.

The section, located just south of Summerland, was closed for three hours, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Originally, the site was slated to undergo blasting on Thursday evening, but the date was changed to 24 hours later.

The area has undergone several road closures for blasting since two landslides disrupted traffic in mid-May and early June.

More blasting and road closures will occur as slope mitigation continues.

Residents managed to capture Friday’s blast on video.

“We want to remind all boating spectators,” said highway contractor AIM Roads, “(to) keep away from the site shore at least 300 metres (1,000 feet). Give our crews plenty of room for your safety and theirs.”

OkanaganTrafficsouth okanagansummerlandHighway 97highway closurehighway 97 closureAIM RoadsHighway 97 slope mitigationSummerland slope mitigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

