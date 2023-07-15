Toronto suspect still outstanding after late-June stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for a man accused of assaulting someone with a knife at the end of June.

Toronto police said officers were called to a stabbing around 3 a.m. on June 29 in the area of Pearl Street and Duncan Street.

Investigators said a man got into an argument with another person and allegedly assaulted them with a knife. He then left the area with an unidentified woman, police said.

The suspect is described as 20 to 27 years old and five-feet, four-inches to five-feet, six-inches tall. Police said he was thin and wore a white t-shirt, blue baseball hat and glasses.

He is believed to speak Spanish.