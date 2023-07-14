Warning issued after Vancouver child eats part of poisonous death cap mushroom

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in southwestern British Columbia have issued a warning about a potentially deadly poisonous mushroom, after a young child ate part of one.

In a Friday bulletin, the Ministry of Health said toxic death cap mushrooms have been appearing early in urban areas. Fortunately, it said the child who consumed one only ate a small part, was treated and is “doing fine.”

Death caps are known to grow in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island, including in the Comox and Greater Victoria areas.

Potentially deadly death cap mushroom found in Vancouver

The mushrooms, known under their scientific name as Amanita phalloides, are not native to B.C. and are believed to have come to the province on the roots of residential street trees including oaks, sweet chestnut, European beech and hazelnut trees.

They typically surface during wetter fall months, but can sometimes appear in the summer, particularly in areas that are being regularly watered.

Health officials say the mushrooms contain toxins that target the liver and kidney, and within six to 12 hours of ingestion can lead to cramping, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

They can be particularly dangerous because after 24 hours an exposed person can begin to feel better but the toxins continue to cause damage to vital organs.

'Death Cap' mushroom is back

A second wave of symptoms then crops up within 72 hours, and can result in severe illness, organ failure and even death.

Officials are warning people to collect and throw out any mushrooms on the ground in areas where children may play.

They are also warning the public never to eat mushrooms that have been properly identified as edible.

If someone consumes part of an unknown wild mushroom, B.C.’s drug and poison centre recommends collecting the entire mushroom, including its base, or taking detailed photos of it.

Anyone who suspects a mushroom poisoning should call poison control immediately at 1-800-567-8911.